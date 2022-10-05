Statistics show that over 4000 people each year die as a result of house fires here in the U.S. A scary number, to say the least.

And nearly three of every five house fire deaths occur in households with no working smoke detector.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants to do its part to help lower those numbers by installing free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms during National Fire Prevention Week October 9-15th.

National Fire Prevention Week is now in its 100th year of service to Americans, and again this year, Sioux Falls residents within city limits can place a request for an up-to-date smoke alarm to be installed in their homes free of charge that week.

Dakota News Now reports that studies have shown the average fire can double in size every minute. So every second counts when a house fire breaks out.

A functional smoke and carbon monoxide detector can often be your first line of defense in dangerous situations like this.

That's why SFFR is helping to sound the alarm on October 11th and 13th as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

How can you place a request for a free smoke detector?

Simply call the Helpline Center at 211. A representative from SFFR will call you back to schedule a convenient time to have a smoke alarm installed in your home on either Tuesday, (October 11), or Thursday, (October 13). If neither of those days works, another day, later on, can be chosen.

The fine men and women with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, along with city employees will then snap into action installing free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for residents in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

As Fire Inspector Brandon Fey, with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, told Dakota News Now, if you already have smoke detectors in your home, National Fire Prevention Week is the perfect time to make sure they are still functioning properly. If your smoke alarm has been in service for over ten years it should be replaced.

You can learn all about National Fire Prevention Week and the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Sound the Alarm initiative here.

Source: Dakota News Now

