South Dakota AG’s Ravsnborg’s Speeding Ticket Video Released

If you're curious about what happened when South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg received a speeding ticket on Sunday, August 22nd now is your chance to watch the entire bodycam footage.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the Hughes County Sheriffs Patrick Callahan did release the unedited video of South Dakota Attorney General Ravsnborg's recent speeding citation. This is Ravsnborg's seventh speeding ticket within the last seven years. The recent report states, "Ravnsborg was charged with one 2nd degree misdemeanor for 'Speeding On Other Roadways' while doing 57 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Ravnsborg has yet to pay the $177.50 fine associated with the ticket, due by September 20th."

There's one very important detail to note with this traffic stop. This ticket from Sunday, August 22nd came just four days before Ravnsborg went "to trial to face three 2nd misdemeanor charges for an accident he was involved in last September, that resulted in the death of Joe Boever."

Get our free mobile app

In the first couple minutes of the video, Ravnsborg admits to the officer that he was speeding after "coming down the hill" to drop off his recyclable items. Ravnsborg cooperated and gave the officer his registration and insurance information. However, he failed to present his license. Why? He intentionally did not bring it with him. In the video, Ravnsborg explains to the officer, "I don't have my license with me. I just (kind of came out and got a bulb quick at the store. I thought, 'Hell, might as well get the recyclables done.' Came down the hill I guess."

Stay with our news partners at Dakota News Now for any further updates on this story.