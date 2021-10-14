South Dakota and Midwest Heating Bills Could Jump 50% this Winter

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

Those Christmas gifts the experts are saying to 'swoop in and pick up early' this holiday season due to issues in the supply chain may not seem quite so important when you catch wind of what 'those who know' are saying about how high your heating bills could be this winter.

According to The Guardian.com, Nearly half the homes in the US use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average of $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago.

Turns out, that awesome 'cost of living increase of a raise you received this year, might be enough to cover 'some of the increase. But there's more. If you live in the midwest, which we do;

Those in the midwest could get particularly pinched, with bills up an estimated 49%, and this could be the most expensive winter for natural gas heated homes since 2008-2009.

And just when you thought about 'crying uncle,' the weather forecasters get involved and set us up with a potential double whammy. Yep. Some forecasters are predicting a slightly colder winter.

Last year was a bit of a fluke. Covid held fuel prices in check. People weren't out as much so there was more to go around. Now, we're back out, and all that moving around is helping to drive up the prices.

What can you do to prepare? Start by making a check around the house. Are all the windows tightly shut? How about caulking. On what we have left for warm days, it might make sense to see if you have some cracks that need filling or weatherstripping that may be brittle and worn. It may also be a good time to check with your neighbors, especially the elderly, and see if they could use any help prepping for colder weather.

The only other thing we can do? Is watch that thermostat. If you have a programmable model, make sure it's set to keep you warm, when you need it most and to cool the house down the rest of the day.

Thank you for sharing this story with your Facebook and Twitter friends. And by the way, as far as gift-giving goes, you may want to consider, cash, to help with the heating costs!