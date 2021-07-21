The Heat is Here to Stay, 90s and 100s for Highs

We’ll start off with a little cloud cover this morning, but we should see sunshine this afternoon across most of the region. Clouds will be a little more stubborn up to the north. Highs will be in the 90s for most of us and we could see a few 100s out west. The wind will pick up a little bit and we could have wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Overnight, any leftover clouds should start to move out. Temps will drop down into the 60s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine for Thursday with highs in the 90s and 100s.

The toasty temps will linger into Friday, too. There is a slight chance we may see a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm move through parts of the region late Friday night.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now