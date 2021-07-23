Are You Liking The Heat? The Weekend Will Be Hot
There’s a chance we may see a few showers and thunderstorms move through the region. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s for most of us.
Overnight, that chance will continue with a low near 72.
Over the weekend, Saturday looks dry. Highs will be in the 90s, so we’ll be staying toasty out there.
A slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms on Sunday.
The mid-90s will return by Monday and we’ll have pretty good chances to crack the triple digits around the region Tuesday and Wednesday.
Get our free mobile app
Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital
Sioux Falls: Downtown
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.