Forecast: A Long Stretch of 90’s & Very Few Rain Chances

We have a few showers moving through the region this morning. Those showers will come to an end and we should see plenty of sunshine around the region. It will be another toasty day with highs ranging from the mid-90s in the east to the triple digits out west.

Partly cloudy overnight with a low in the lower 70's

The heat will stay as we head through Friday and the weekend. There’s a slight chance we may see a shower or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, we’ll stay hot and dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s for most.

Conditions won’t improve by early next week, either. Highs will stay in the mid-90s.

