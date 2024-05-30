South Dakota Boys Savor Their First Minnesota Twins Weekend

Do You Remember Your First Minnesota Twins Game

There's something magical about your first time. Walking in to see the greenest green ever. The brightest white lines. The towering levels of seating. And then, the smells draw you into dozens of mouthwatering flavors. Welcome to Target Field and the Minnesota Twins.

That's what Chris and his two boys experienced Memorial Day Weekend in Minneapolis after winning Minnesota Twins tickets from ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

Chris says, "I've been to many Twins games. This game with my boys is by far the best I have been to. My boys were so excited and were in awe by the field and atmosphere of Target Field."

Saturday's game versus the Texas Rangers was special when the boys got Johan Duran's bobblehead and his autograph. Plus, a ball during batting practice.

At Sunday's Kids Day game, the big highlight came when a foul ball was headed to their section. The ball bounced in several spectators' hands, and then Chris adds, "It fell into my sons' hands."

"I can't thank you enough for the tickets and the memories I will forever have with them at their first MLB game."

