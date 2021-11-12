South Dakota Charitable? Answer Could Surprise You

The holidays are just around the corner, and everyone is usually in a giving mood this time of year. Despite being in a pandemic, most people are still inclined to help others in need.

Our friends at WalletHub researched and discovered that Americans donated more than $471 million to charities in 2020. However, the United States in general is falling behind in its charitable donations. It is now the 19th most generous country in the world. The state of South Dakota is also slumping in its charitable gifts when compared to other states across the country.

WalletHub conducted a study to find the most giving states in the country. Besides monetary donations, Americans also donate their time by volunteering with various organizations. 77 million Americans volunteered throughout the country which equates to approximately 6.9 billion hours of volunteering per year.

In general, South Dakotans are typically generous with their time when it comes to volunteering in the community. However, when it comes to providing monetary donations to charity organizations, South Dakota is slacking. WalletHub's new "Most Charitable States for 2022" study indicates that South Dakota ranks at #22 overall. The state ranks #15 in the country when it comes to volunteering and offering other services. In the area of charitable contributions, South Dakota falls short and is ranked in the bottom quarter of the list at #38. Ouch!

A few of South Dakota’s neighbors made WalletHub's list for the "Most Charitable States for 2022." The top ten most charitable states in the U.S. are:

Utah Maryland Minnesota Oregon North Dakota Pennsylvania Virginia Colorado Ohio Georgia

If you're financially able, please consider sharing some of your “treasure” with charities around the Sioux Empire this holiday season. Donating your “treasure” in addition to your time will make a huge difference in the community.

