South Dakota Coyote QB Carson Camp to Transfer

The South Dakota Coyote Football season in 2022 has come to an end, and with it come several tough decisions.

On Monday, longtime starting quarterback Carson Camp made the announcement that he plans to enter the transfer portal to find a new college football home beyond this seaosn.

Here is the official post from Camp's Twitter page:

Camp and the Coyotes finished the 2022 campaign with a 3-8 overall record, which included a 58-14 defeat in the season finale at home in the Dakota Dome against UNI.

This season, Camp appeared in 7 games, completed 56% of his passes for 904 yards and had 4 touchdown passes. Camp also scored once on the ground.

For his career, Camp finishes with 4,123 passing yards, which ranks him 8th in school history in that category.

Camp will now set his sights on finding a new home for 2023 and beyond, as the rising Junior will have plenty of options.

Aidan Bouman will be looked as one of the favorites to take over the #1 QB job next season. Bouman, a native of Buffalo, Minnesota, finished with 892 passing yards and 10 total touchdowns this season as a redshirt freshman.

Sources: Carson Camp Twitter and GoYotes.com