South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.

There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network.

The Food Network recently compiled its list of the best diners in the U.S. and one of the top spots goes to an eatery located in the heart of Sioux Falls.

Phillips Avenue Diner was chosen as South Dakota's very best diner and if you've ever been to this downtown Sioux Falls gem, it's no surprise why.

Not only can you get a little bit of everything at Phillips, but you also get a sense of community each and every time you visit.

Here's what Food Network had to say about Phillips Avenue Diner:

Popular dishes include banana bread toast, a turkey avocado BLT and the Kitchen Sink Burger, where the patty comes topped with pulled pork, American cheese, cheese curds and a spiked mustard sauce. For a taste of the region, try the poutine, a hearty plate of french fries topped with pulled pork, cheese curds and a rich brown gravy; or Swedish meatballs, a nod to the Mount Rushmore state's Nordic heritage, which consists of meatballs served in a spiced brown sauce over egg noodles and paired with lingonberry jam. -Food Network Website

Source: Food Network