South Dakota Election Results Are In, Noem Re-Elected

Photo by Brandon Bell

When Kristi Noem became South Dakota's first female Governor in 2018 it was a narrow win against her Democrat opponent Billie Sutton. On Tuesday, voters re-elected Noem to another four years defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint.

Kristi Noem 216,615 - 62%
Jamie Smith 122,988 - 35%
Tracey Quint 9,969 - 3%

Addressing her supporters on Tuesday Dakota News Now reports Governor Noem said in her second term, she will work to repeal the sales tax on groceries and address family leave and childcare.

Election Results

U.S. Senator John Thune and U.S. House Representative Dusy Johnson will return to Washington after overwhelming victories.

South Dakota voters were also deciding on Amendment D to expand Medicaid Coverage, Measure 27 which would legalize marijuana, and the Initiated Measure to prohibit new slaughterhouses.

Amendment D passed by 56.2%. However, the measure to legalize marijuana failed by a narrow 52.9%.

And the ordinance to prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the Sioux Falls city limits was another close outcome as it failed.

