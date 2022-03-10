South Dakota Giving Away Carey Hart Custom Designed Motorcycle

A lot of people arrive at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each year on a sweet ride. but not too many have a chance to pick up a custom-made bike while they're there.

That will change in 2022.

South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund is teaming up with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, motocross legend Carey Hart, the Buffalo Chip, and Indian Motorcycle to give someone a chance to win a one-of-a-kind motorcycle this summer.

Get our free mobile app

For $100 you can purchase a raffle ticket that gives you a chance to win the bike, which will be given away August 8 at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis during the Rob Zombie concert.

Carey Hart Getty Images for Feld Entertainm loading...

The Indian Motorcycle Chief Dark Horse Thunderstroke 116ci being raffled is being custom built by Carey Hart.

Hart is a former professional freestyle motocross competitor, motorcycle racer, and current off-road truck racer. He is known for being the first motorcyclist to perform a backflip on a 250cc motorcycle during a competition, and for his company Hart & Huntington Tattoo & Clothing Company.

He's been married to pop star Pink since 2006.

Proceeds raised from this raffle support habitat programs across South Dakota, promoting quality habitat for wildlife to thrive while ensuring another century of the nation's best pheasant hunting.

The Second Century Habitat Fund works to educate landowners on the importance of grassland to improve pheasant habitat in South Dakota.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.