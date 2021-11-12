South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Announces Re-Election Campaign
In a video released Friday (11/12/21) South Dakota governor Kristi Nome announced the beginning of her re-election campaign.
"My family and I ask for your support as we announce today that I will be running for re-election as Governor of this great state. South Dakota’s best days are still ahead," Nome said in a statement.
Nome was elected the 33rd governor of South Dakota in 2018. She will seek reelection in the election on November 8, 2022.
Before her time as the state's chief executive, Nome served as South Dakota's lone representative in the United States House of Representatives for two terms from 2007 until 2010.
Here is the full text of the Nome camping's announcement:
"I was humbled and honored three years ago when the people of South Dakota put their trust in me to lead our state as Governor.