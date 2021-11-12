South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Announces Re-Election Campaign

In a video released Friday (11/12/21) South Dakota governor Kristi Nome announced the beginning of her re-election campaign.

"My family and I ask for your support as we announce today that I will be running for re-election as Governor of this great state. South Dakota’s best days are still ahead," Nome said in a statement.

Nome was elected the 33rd governor of South Dakota in 2018. She will seek reelection in the election on November 8, 2022.

Before her time as the state's chief executive, Nome served as South Dakota's lone representative in the United States House of Representatives for two terms from 2007 until 2010.

Here is the full text of the Nome camping's announcement:

"I was humbled and honored three years ago when the people of South Dakota put their trust in me to lead our state as Governor.

We have been through challenging times but have also accomplished great things together. We’ve embraced fiscal responsibility, protected the freedoms of our people, fought federal government intrusions and invested in the next generation through education, healthcare, expanding broadband, and providing new career opportunities so our children can stay in South Dakota.

We have the best economy in the nation as well as the best people and quality of life. There is so much more we can do together – I will never forget the South Dakota motto ‘Under God the People Rule.’ My administration has embraced this pledge, and it has led to success for our state.

