Will There Be New Twitter Offices Coming To South Dakota?

It was recently announced that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk just purchased the social media network Twitter. How much did he exactly spend on this big time purchase? It only cost the multi-billionaire $44 billion. He's apparently worth $264.6 billion.

Although the deal will not be finalized until the end of the year, the world is talking about the possible exciting changes coming to Twitter. One of those changes might even include a new location for its headquarters. One governor is already set to welcome Elon Musk's new empire to the state.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is opening the door to Elon Musk if Twitter is scouting new locations for the site of its headquarters. Governor Noem expressed this interest in a recent tweet from her personal Twitter account.

Governor Noem tells the entrepreneur that "South Dakota is open for business." Thousands of Twitter loyalists who follow Governor Kristi Noem's personal Twitter account reacted to this message about Elon Musk. Needless to say from these comments, the reviews of having Twitter in South Dakota are mixed.

@appelsauce: No, we need affordable housing.

@rohankumbhar88: Ah yes. South Dakota! A place known for providing top tech talent to fuel the growth of tech companies.

@mark_tennessee: Tennessee - No state income tax and we got some people here. Republican Governor, House, Senate and always a balanced budget on time. SD is a great place but TN is still better.

So will Elon Musk bring his talents to the state of South Dakota? It does not appear that Elon has thought that far ahead. But it's not something that's totally out of the question!

You can read Elon Musk's vision for Twitter by reading this tweet

