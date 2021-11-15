South Dakota Gov.Noem Is Running Again-Here’s What We Know

Gov. Kristi Noem

The announcement many residents of the state of South Dakota have been anticipating has finally been proclaimed. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem formally announced her re-election campaign for governor late Friday afternoon, November 12th.

If you thought Governor Noem's work was over, think again. According to Governor Noem's statement, there is "still more to do" in the state of South Dakota.

In a YouTube video, Governor Noem tells the voters of South Dakota that she was "humbled and honored three years ago when the people of South Dakota put their trust in me to lead our state as Governor." She is once again asking for their support for the next four years.

Unlike some previous governors in South Dakota, the nation got a glimpse of who Governor Kristi Noem is as a leader.  This is all thanks to her policies and strong stance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these conflicting views, Governor Noem believes her policies are deeply rooted in the concept of family.

According to Governor Kristi Noem's Re-Election Campaign website, Governor Noem states "the values instilled in her as a child, the ideals she lives by today and the vision she holds for the future are all linked to a strong family foundation. Preserving and strengthening an environment that allows families to thrive is central to achieving that vision, and Governor Noem has proven that a conservative government approach fosters that environment." A platform focusing on family first appears to be what is driving Governor Noem's re-election campaign.

You can learn more about Governor Noem's policies and her re-election campaign by clicking here.

The right to vote is one of the fundamental principles of our democracy. Election Day for the office of Governor of South Dakota will take place on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. As of right now, Governor Noem is running unopposed. However, there is still plenty of time for an opponent to throw his or her hat into the 2022 Governor’s Race.

