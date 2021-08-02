South Dakota Has Only Museum In The World With A Bar In It

Old Style Saloon #10 in Deadwood, South Dakota is the only museum in the world with a bar in it. At least that is according to Wild Bill Hickok.

Or more specifically according to Wild Bill Hickok's reenactment performer featured in the Youtube video below.

Saloon #10 Deadwood, South Dakota via Youtube

It just so happens that it was on this day back in 1876 that folk hero James Butler Hickok was shot in the back of the head by Jack McCall.

Hickok was playing poker at Saloon #10 on August 2nd, 1876 when a disgruntled Jack McCall walked up behind Wild Bill and fired one shot killing the gunslinger, professional gambler, and one-time lawman. He was holding a pair of Aces and a pair of 8s at the time. Aces & 8s are now known as the “Deadman's Hand”.

Along with the bar and restaurant, Old Style Saloon #10 is a museum containing lots of Old West memorabilia including “Wild Bill's Death Chair” that they claim is the actual chair Hickok was sitting in when he was murdered.

Wild Bill's Death Chair Saloon #10

You can catch daily old west shootout reenactments on the streets of Deadwood that migrate inside where Wild Bill meets his maker. These are great fun for the whole family.

You can find a lot more info on Historic Deadwood and Old Style Saloon #10 at Deadwood.com.