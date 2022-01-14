South Dakota Is a Great Place for College Graduates

Each and every year there is a whole new crop of college graduates launched into the 'real world', whether they're ready for it or not.

Getting that degree is the first challenge. Finding the right place to put it to use can be a bit tricker.

Recently, Insights by Lensa looked at job opportunities, income, cost of living, and unemployment levels in all 50 states to determine which are the best landing spots for recent grads.

It turns out, South Dakota is in the top ten.

The Mount Rushmore State was number eight overall thanks to 85 job openings per 100,000 people, a $62,446 annual income, 2.9 percent unemployment rate, and a score of 99 on the cost of living index.

BEST STATES FOR COLLEGE GRADUATES

Minnesota New Hampshire Nebraska Iowa North Dakota Kansas Utah South Dakota Oklahoma Vermont

Our neighbors to the east, Minnesota, are top dogs thanks to the most open entry-level vacancies (200) for graduates per 100,000 people.

When it came to cities that were ideal for college grads, some of America's biggest metro areas were the top choices.

Orlando has the third-highest number of job opportunities, one of the lowest unemployment rates, and more restaurants and attractions than any other U.S. city.

BEST CITIES FOR COLLEGE GRADUATES

Orlando, Florida St. Louis, Missouri Atlanta, Georgia Richmond, Virginia Cincinnati, Ohio Tampa, Florida Minneapolis, Minnesota Miami, Florida Rochester, New York San Francisco, California

