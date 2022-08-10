South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security

Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.

Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety.

In South Dakota though that monthly retirement check goes a lot further than in most other states.

Get our free mobile app

According the GoBankingRates, the Mount Rushmore State is number four on their list of the 'Top States to Live on Just a Social Security Check'.

Factoring in the cost of a one-bedroom apartment and the overall cost of living, South Dakota checked in with an average rent of $744 and a cost-of-living index of 95.2, which is second best to only North Dakota among the top ten states.

TOP TEN STATES TO LIVE ON JUST A SOCIAL SECURITY CHECK

Nebraska: 2022 Average Rent: $827, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 91.8 North Dakota: 2022 Average Rent: $672, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 96.8 Indiana: 2022 Average Rent: $835, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 89.2 South Dakota: 2022 Average Rent: $744, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 95.2 Wyoming: 2022 Average Rent: $742, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 93.9 Kentucky: 2022 Average Rent: $741, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 93.6 Michigan: 2022 Average Rent: $849, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 89.9 Ohio: 2022 Average Rent: $785, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 90.8 Missouri: 2022 Average Rent: $782, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 90.5 Oklahoma: 2022 Average Rent: $814, Overall Cost-of-Living Index: 84.8

When broken down by individual cities, one location in Iowa is among the best in America to survive on Social Security.

Davenport is eighth overall with an average rent of $731 for a one-bedroom apartment and a cost of living score of 81.7.

The article says it costs about 19% less to live in Davenport than the average American city.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast