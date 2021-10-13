When it comes to experienced employees in the workforce, South Dakota is one of the top places in America.

Seniorly has ranked the top and bottom states for older workers in the country and the Mount Rushmore State is second only to neighboring Wyoming.

The rankings are based on numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Tax Foundation in areas like labor force participation, income, taxes, healthcare, and life expectancy.

The numbers show that 22 percent of the workforce in South Dakota is age 65 and older. That's the third-highest behind only Washington DC and Vermont, where 22.7 percent of the workforce are seniors.

When you factor in that number, no state income taxes, and a life expectancy of just under 80 years old (78.9), South Dakota is the second-best place for older workers in America.

BEST STATES IN AMERICA FOR OLDER WORKERS

Wyoming South Dakota Alaska Washington Vermont North Dakota Colorado Hawaii Virginia Nebraska

The worst state for older workers is Kentucky, with ranking at or near the bottom for life expectancy, income, and labor force participation.

WORST STATES IN AMERICA FOR OLDER WORKERS

Kentucky Oklahoma South Carolina Mississippi Louisiana North Carolina Arkansas New Mexico Alabama West Virginia

A record 10.6 million Americans 65 and older are currently in the workforce. By 2030, it will surge to 16 million, with workers 75 and older projected to increase by 96.5% and workers 65 and older by 41.9%.

