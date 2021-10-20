South Dakota License Plate Numbers
The first number on a South Dakota License Plate tells a story. It's similar to people sitting on a bench in a mall or in a busy area. You can actually watch the numbers on cars and do a little 'profiling.' Sioux Falls businesses do it all the time when they look in their parking lot. License plates tell the story of where people are from. License plates on our vehicles tell a story.
For instance, heading to work on any weekday morning here in Sioux Falls, you'll see mostly 1's and 44's. One for Minnehaha County and 44 for Lincoln County. But weekends are a different story.
Next time you're out shopping on the weekend take a look and you'll see what I mean. Take a look at the chart, then consider how far people travel to come to shop.
South Dakota has been requiring plates on cars since 1905. At the time you had to provide your own license plate for that new horseless carriage. In 1913 the state started to issue standardized plates.
When established in 1956 (and revised in 1987) the first nine counties were ordered by population.
Starting with 10 they are in alphabetical order through Ziebach, with Oglala Lakota County (65) and Todd (67) rounding out the list.
Now, the top 10 plate numbers and populations don't correlate anymore. 1 and 2 are still 1 and 2, but Lincoln (44) is now 3rd in population.
South Dakota License Plate County Numbers
County # County County seat
1 Minnehaha Sioux Falls
2 Pennington Rapid City
3 Brown Aberdeen
4 Beadle Huron
5 Codington Watertown
6 Brookings Brookings
7 Yankton Yankton
8 Davison Mitchell
9 Lawrence Deadwood
10 Aurora Plankinton
11 Bennett Martin
12 Bon Homme Tyndall
13 Brule Chamberlain
14 Buffalo Gannvalley
15 Butte Belle Fourche
16 Campbell Mound City
17 Charles Mix Lake Andes
18 Clark Clark
19 Clay Vermillion
20 Corson McIntosh
21 Custer Custer
22 Day Webster
23 Deuel Clear Lake
24 Dewey Timber Lake
25 Douglas Armour
26 Edmunds Ipswich
27 Fall River Hot Springs
28 Faulk Faulkton
29 Grant Milbank
30 Gregory Burke
31 Haakon Philip
32 Hamlin Hayti
33 Hand Miller
34 Hanson Alexandria
35 Harding Buffalo
36 Hughes Pierre
37 Hutchinson Olivet
38 Hyde Highmore
39 Jackson Kadoka
40 Jerauld Wessington Springs
41 Jones Murdo
42 Kingsbury De Smet
43 Lake Madison
44 Lincoln Canton
45 Lyman Kennebec
46 McCook Salem
47 McPherson Leola
48 Marshall Britton
49 Meade Sturgis
50 Mellette White River
51 Miner Howard
52 Moody Flandreau
53 Perkins Bison
54 Potter Gettysburg
55 Roberts Sisseton
56 Sanborn Woonsocket
57 Spink Redfield
58 Stanley Fort Pierre
59 Sully Onida
60 Tripp Winner
61 Turner Parker
62 Union Elk Point
63 Walworth Selby
64 Ziebach Dupree
65 Shannon (none)
66 Washabaugh (incorporated into Jackson County in 1976)
67 Todd (none)
