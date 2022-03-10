South Dakota Removes All Fees for Concealed Pistol Permits

If you carry want to get a pistol permit in South Dakota or need to renew one, soon it won't cost you a thing.

Senate Bill 212 removes all fees associated with applying for a concealed pistol permit. This includes all three types of permits offered by the state, as well as the cost of the fingerprint background check done by the FBI for an Enhanced or Gold Card permit.

Get our free mobile app

Currently fee it costs $10 for a regular permit, $40 for the Gold Card, and $60 for the Enhanced permit. The prices of the latter two permits were dropped in 2021 legislative session. When those two types of permits were added in 2015 they cost $50 and $100 respectively.

While the permits are issued by the Secretary of State, the permit applications are handled by the sheriff's office in the applicant's home county. A portion of those fees was retained by the county while the rest was sent to the Secretary of State. SB 212 establishes reimbursement amounts for the various permits and permit renewals handled by the counties.

FBI fingerprint background checks currently require the applicant to include a check for $43.25 for the Division of Criminal Investigation to handle the background check. SB212 simply says "the sheriff shall secure the fingerprints at no additional charge to the applicant" and send them to DCI for processing.

The only cost that will be incurred by anyone applying for a permit will be for the class that must be taken in order to get the Enhanced permit. The cost of that class is set by the individual instructors but typically costs $100 or less.

The law won't go into effect until July 1, 2022 so all permit fees will remain in place until then.

SB 212 previously included removing fees charged by the Secretary of State for various business licenses and renewals. That portion of the bill was removed early on in the process.