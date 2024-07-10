Beloved South Dakota Restaurant Claim To Fame With This Single Menu Item
Steak Is King In Hill City
When it comes to nosh, the Rushmore State checks all the boxes. Just think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota - there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake.
One restaurant in the state does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak! In Hill City, South Dakota you will find one of the most popular destinations for filet mignon.
The Best Steak in South Dakota
As a recipient of Restaurant of the Year, The Alpine Inn has been a gold mine attraction in the Black Hills since the days of the Harney Peak Hotel of 1886.
Family-owned & operated for over three decades on Main Street in Hill City where people from all over the world have dined and stayed the night.
With only ONE item on the dinner entrée menu during the evening sittings, you only have to answer two questions. What size and how do you like your filet cooked? My answer is always the same. Large and medium-rare.
Steaks Simply Done To Perfection
Hand-cut prime beef tenderloin, baked potato, toast, and a wedge salad with made-from-scratch salad dressing.
At the Alpine Inn they haven't forgotten the kids with Kaes Spaetzle, grilled cheese, and the standby PB&J.
Think you're up for dessert? You may want to make that the small filet due to the length of the list.
Does The Alpine Serve Lunch
The lunch menu is quite different. You will be treated to mouth-watering German specials like Schnitzel, croissant sandwiches, homemade soups, and plentiful salads.
The Alpine Inn has a complete line of Bavarian beers, wines, and wine-based cocktails too.
When in doubt, just ask the locals where they like to dine. Your Black Hills vacation isn't complete without a stop at the Alpine Inn.
