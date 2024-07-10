Steak Is King In Hill City

When it comes to nosh, the Rushmore State checks all the boxes. Just think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota - there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake.

One restaurant in the state does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak! In Hill City, South Dakota you will find one of the most popular destinations for filet mignon.

Get our free mobile app

The Best Steak in South Dakota

This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item Google Maps loading...

As a recipient of Restaurant of the Year, The Alpine Inn has been a gold mine attraction in the Black Hills since the days of the Harney Peak Hotel of 1886.

Family-owned & operated for over three decades on Main Street in Hill City where people from all over the world have dined and stayed the night.

Norma P via Yelp Norma P via Yelp loading...

With only ONE item on the dinner entrée menu during the evening sittings, you only have to answer two questions. What size and how do you like your filet cooked? My answer is always the same. Large and medium-rare.

Steaks Simply Done To Perfection

Hand-cut prime beef tenderloin, baked potato, toast, and a wedge salad with made-from-scratch salad dressing.

At the Alpine Inn they haven't forgotten the kids with Kaes Spaetzle, grilled cheese, and the standby PB&J.

Sandi W via Yelp Sandi W via Yelp loading...

Think you're up for dessert? You may want to make that the small filet due to the length of the list.

Does The Alpine Serve Lunch

The lunch menu is quite different. You will be treated to mouth-watering German specials like Schnitzel, croissant sandwiches, homemade soups, and plentiful salads.

The Alpine Inn has a complete line of Bavarian beers, wines, and wine-based cocktails too.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When in doubt, just ask the locals where they like to dine. Your Black Hills vacation isn't complete without a stop at the Alpine Inn.

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts