South Dakota’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Isn’t What You Think

South Dakota is the only state where this is the favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Go Figure!?

According to Google Trends South Dakota's favorite Girl Scout Cookie is the Do-si-do. That's the peanut butter filling sandwiched between two crunchy oatmeal cookies.

I would have thought our state's fav would have been the Thin Mint like 38 other states across the nation.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, Iowa is one of only 3 states that came up with Adventurefuls as their favorite Girls Scout Cookie. Adventurefuls are the brownie-inspired cookies with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, and 35 other states were among those that ranked the Thin Mints as number #1. You can find all the results and a state-by-state map of every states favorite Girl Scout Cookie at Google Trends.

Remember if you are craving some Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Adventurefuls, Do-di-dos or other tasty treats the Girl Scout Cookie season only lasts for 6 to 8 weeks.

The Dakota Horizon Girl Scout Cookie 2022 season kicks off on February 18. And it's simple to figure out where you can find the pasties by using the online Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

This years cookies include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-si-Dos, Adventurefuls and Lemon-Ups for $5 a box along with S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic for $6 a box.