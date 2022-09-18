South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky.
U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
What's The Most Searched Conspiracy Theory In All Of South Dakota?
Chemtrails? Fake Moon Landing? Or maybe the Elvis is still alive conspiracy? No, it's even more ridiculous. According to U.S. Direct, the most searched conspiracy theory in South Dakota is the Flat Earth Theory... Yep, you read that right.
The Flat Earth Theory is arguably the easiest conspiracy theory to debunk in history. For starters, we wouldn't be able to use GPS or any satellites, for that matter. More so, we have an abundance of photographs taken from outer space that also prove the earth is a spinning sphere.
Other easy ways that prove the earth isn't flat include, the four seasons, as different places on earth experience different seasons at different times. This wouldn't be the case if the earth was flat. Along the same lines, sunrises and sunsets happen at different times, depending on what longitude you're located on.
So, why do so many people think the earth is flat? Take a look at this interesting YouTube video below to see their reasoning.
