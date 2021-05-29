South Dakota’s Signature Foods

Each state has its own, unique, favorite foods that set it apart from other states. In Minnesota, it's the Juicy Lucy, along with the Hot Beef Comercial. Some of Iowa's signature foods are the Breaded Pork Tenderloin and Maid-Rites. But what are some of the favorite dishes in South Dakota?

Here are 3 South Dakota specialties that our state does better than the rest.

Get our free mobile app

Chili and Cinnamon Rolls: I have to be honest, I had never heard of this combination until I moved here, but it's amazing! A coworker said it best, "You've got sweet and salty. It's the best of both worlds." When you put it that way, I'm all in.

Cooking and Crafting via YouTube

Indian Tacos: There's really only one difference between traditional tacos and Indian Tacos, the bread. Indian Tacos are served on delicious fry bread. Next time you're making tacos, try using fry bread instead! It's an easy way to add a new spin to a family favorite. And the best part? It's South Dakota's state bread!

RMT via Twitter

Chislic: Is there anything more South Dakotan than Chislic? I first had this wonderful dish at a local eatery only a few weeks after moving to South Dakota and found myself asking "How have I never had this before?" Whatever the reason, this is most definitely one of the state's best-kept secrets.

Obviously, these are only a few of the state's signature foods. South Dakotans also enjoy devouring Bison Burgers/Bison Steaks, Kolache, Bierocks, and maybe some Kuchen for dessert? Yes, please.

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants