For over a decade, Minnesota Twins fans have been treated to #7 showing up with class and being one heck of a ballplayer.

On Sunday, Twins fans may have witnessed Joe Mauer playing his final game in a Minnesota Twins uniform.

During the game, Mauer was treated to extended cheers and the fans were rewarded with seeing Mauer put on the catching gear once again as he did so many times early in his Twins career.

Mauer switched from catcher to DH and first base to extend his career as he became older.

Mauer's contract is up with the Minnesota Twins after this season and many believe he will either retire or play elsewhere next year.

With Joe playing his entire career with the Twins, many believe the retirement option is much more likely than him playing elsewhere as the Twins will most likely continue to move to a younger group of players as they rebuild.

Regardless of the decision Mauer makes this offseason, he is a Twins legend and in our house, we loved him so much, we named our son after him. (Mauer Levi Thurn)