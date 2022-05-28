Strong Storms Likely This Weekend Near Sioux Falls

Hazardous weather is making its way to the Sioux Empire, beginning Saturday night and lasting through Memorial Day.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), East-Central South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota, Northwest Iowa, and Northeast Nebraska could all be potential targets for this round of storms.

NOAA is reminding residents of these areas to keep in mind the potential dangers when making plans for the weekend.

Here's a look at this weekend's weather breakdown from NOAA:

DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms return to the region this holiday weekend, beginning tonight. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, mainly after midnight. The strongest storms may produce hail up to half dollar size, and possibly a few wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. Additional rounds are severe weather are possible Sunday evening and overnight, and again late Monday into Monday evening. Each of these periods could see all modes of severe weather, including large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes. Remain aware of the forecast and evolving severe weather risks this holiday weekend, especially if you have outdoor plans.

For more information on these storms and the possible severity, they may inflict on each region, check out the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Website, and refer to it often this Memorial Day weekend, as it's subject to change quickly.

