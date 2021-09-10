Styx Tour Rolls into Sioux Falls Next Week

We've got exciting news! Styx is coming to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on November 17, 2021. Selling over 54 million albums during their time as one of America's greatest rock n' roll bands will make this an almighty show in a perfect acoustical setting.

Styx Show Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Tickets start at $39.00.

Tickets are on sale now. Order your ticket here and check available seats.

Styx will no doubt perform a few cuts from the classic Paradise Theater album. Styx was on tour to support Paradise Theater when they held a sold-out concert at the Sioux Falls Arena on June 16, 1981.

They also performed at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip in 2019. That was a great concert.

Styx rocked the charts with hits such as "Lady", "Come Sail Away", "Babe", "The Best of Times", "Too Much Time on My Hands", "Renegade" and "Mr. Roboto". Styx has had 4 consecutive albums certified multi-platinum.

The current Styx lineup consists of:

Chuck Panozzo – bass, backing vocals

James "J.Y." Young – guitar, backing and lead vocals

Tommy Shaw – guitar, lead and backing vocals

Todd Sucherman – drums

Lawrence Gowan – lead and backing vocals, keyboards

Ricky Phillips – bass, backing vocals, guitar

Approved image by Pepper Entertainment

