Easy Super Bowl Party Menus For South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Fans

Canva
This Sunday is going to be the party of all parties, at your house! So you better get cooking and make sure there is enough food to satisfy everyone coming for the Super Bowl party.

No reason to wait until the last minute. Dole out your assignments to your family or your guests. Some eats were a hit last year, and a few new ones could make the buffet table this year.

Never mind the presentation. Just make sure there is enough. If your newest concoction is a hit, the best compliment from your guests will be them asking for more.

Here are a few suggestions for your party menu:

Chili

bhofack2 /ThinkStock
Meatballs

razmarinka /ThinkStock
Wings

gbh007/ThinkStock
Rocky Mountain Oysters (taste like chicken)

nito100/ThinkStock
Pigs In A Blanket

Canva
Tater Tots and Beer Cheese Dip

/ThinkStock
Honey Baked Ham

VeselovaElena/ThinkStock
Deviled Eggs

DariiaBelkina /ThinkStock
Pulled Pork

AnastasiaNurullina /ThinkStock
Anything Wrapped in Bacon

bhofack2 /ThinkStock
Does anyone make homemade potato skins?

Filed Under: Super Bowl food, Super Bowl party
Categories: Articles, Social Share, South Dakota, Sports News, Videos
