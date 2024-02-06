Get our free mobile app

This Sunday is going to be the party of all parties, at your house! So you better get cooking and make sure there is enough food to satisfy everyone coming for the Super Bowl party.

No reason to wait until the last minute. Dole out your assignments to your family or your guests. Some eats were a hit last year, and a few new ones could make the buffet table this year.

Never mind the presentation. Just make sure there is enough. If your newest concoction is a hit, the best compliment from your guests will be them asking for more.

Here are a few suggestions for your party menu:

Chili

Homemade Beef Chili Con Carne bhofack2 /ThinkStock loading...

Meatballs

164299852 razmarinka /ThinkStock loading...

Wings

Barbecue chicken wings and vegetables on wooden table gbh007/ThinkStock loading...

Rocky Mountain Oysters (taste like chicken)

chicken nuggets nito100/ThinkStock loading...

Pigs In A Blanket

Canva Canva loading...

Tater Tots and Beer Cheese Dip

490739041 /ThinkStock loading...

Honey Baked Ham

Holiday glazed sliced ham VeselovaElena/ThinkStock loading...

Deviled Eggs

Homemade Spicy Deviled Eggs with Paprika DariiaBelkina /ThinkStock loading...

Pulled Pork

Slow-cooked pork with sugar glazing. Close up view with vintage fork AnastasiaNurullina /ThinkStock loading...

Anything Wrapped in Bacon

Crispy Organic Unhealthy Bacon bhofack2 /ThinkStock loading...

Does anyone make homemade potato skins?