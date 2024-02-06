Easy Super Bowl Party Menus For South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Fans
This Sunday is going to be the party of all parties, at your house! So you better get cooking and make sure there is enough food to satisfy everyone coming for the Super Bowl party.
No reason to wait until the last minute. Dole out your assignments to your family or your guests. Some eats were a hit last year, and a few new ones could make the buffet table this year.
Never mind the presentation. Just make sure there is enough. If your newest concoction is a hit, the best compliment from your guests will be them asking for more.
Here are a few suggestions for your party menu:
Chili
Meatballs
Wings
Rocky Mountain Oysters (taste like chicken)
Pigs In A Blanket
Tater Tots and Beer Cheese Dip
Honey Baked Ham
Deviled Eggs
Pulled Pork
Anything Wrapped in Bacon
Does anyone make homemade potato skins?
