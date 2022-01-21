If you consider yourself a good planner then you have your hands full this year with the Big Game and the Sweetest Day on back-to-back days.

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13 will be followed by Valentine's Day on February 14.

How did that happen? One of the factors was the NFL adding one more game to its schedule this season.

With many already planning an at-home party to watch the game, eat yourself silly, and grade the TV commercials, others couldn't care less. Those would be the romantics.

Still, you need to do your planning. Will it be dinner reservations at your favorite restaurant? Spending all day in the kitchen for a candlelight dinner at home? Or, calling out for a pizza and a $9 bottle of screw-top wine?

If you need a couple of ideas for a delicious dinner out in Sioux Falls, check into Minerva's, 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails, Parker's, or Ode to Food and Drinks. I highly recommend all of them.

If you and your significant other are huge sports fans the decision shouldn't be difficult.

And to give Valentine's Day recognition, your Super Bowl party food could take on a Valentine's Day theme. Hmmm, okay maybe not.

Mental note: This won't happen again until 2028. Unless the NFL makes another change.