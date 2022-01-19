Best New TV Deals Just in Time for Super Bowl Sunday

And here you thought that TV deal-of-the-year was lost when you didn't go shopping on Black Friday or the day after Christmas.

Even if you did purchase a new TV before the end of 2021, now may be a good time to upgrade. Kinda like your phone or computer. What's new today is obsolete in six months!

Plus, with a big Super Bowl party invitation list, having another big screen in the house couldn't hurt. One for your team and one for their team.

One site online is getting ahead of the game and pointing out some big-box buys that could save you money on that TV purchase.

According to The Penny Horder, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Best Buy are the places with the deals.

With so many options, it's best to do your research on which model best suits your needs and budget.

And know the latest tech-speak like UHD, Crystal UHD, LED Smart, HDR, and WebOS. Do I really need Quantum Color?

In addition to the TV, expect to payout for a TV mount and cables. And if you want to trick out your new purchase bring on a separate sound system.

Like many, attending a party for the NFL Championship Game could be the only game they watch all year. So make it the best experience you can. Even though it may be just for the commercials and the halftime show.

