Will South Dakota Native Dallas Goedert Be Traded this Offseason?

Dallas Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of the franchise's second ever Championship season, but the pairing might not be together for too much longer.

Goedert has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and a recent article has intensified those rumblings.

Per ESPN.com:

Get our free mobile app

"Right now, he's on our football team," (Coach Nick) Sirianni said, when asked if he wanted Goedert back. "Obviously, Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We'll see how that plays out. He's a heck of a football player, a heck of a leader. We want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that's not the reality of the NFL. We'll see what happens and how that happens, but of course you want everyone back."

Goedert is going to be 31 years old by the end of next season, and has been with the Eagles his entire career, which began back in 2018.

The Eagles have a younger option already on the roster in Grant Calcaterra and also could add to the position in this year's draft if they decide to move on from Goedert.

CBS Sports named the Panthers, Bears, Jets, Colts, and Seahawks as possible landing spots for the former South Dakota State Jackrabbit standout.

Goedert starred at SDSU from 2013-2017 and was a three-time First Team All-MVFC selection and two-time FCS All-American during his college career. Prior to SDSU, he atteneded Britton-Hecla High School, where he played three different sports.

Source: ESPN.com and CBS Sports

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Ten Iowa State Cyclone Alumni in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien