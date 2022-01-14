Take Your Super Bowl Party Menu for a Test-Drive This Weekend

Take Your Super Bowl Party Menu for a Test-Drive This Weekend

jenifoto/ThinkStock

Attention food nerds! This weekend is wall-to-wall football and there is no better time than to prepare for the biggest game of the year.

No reason to wait another month for those mouthwatering small-plate delights. Some were a hit last year, and a few new ones could make the buffet table this year.

You have six NFL playoff games in front of you and your guests will need energy.

I wouldn't worry about the presentation. Just make sure there is enough. If your newest concoction is a hit, the best compliment from your guests will be them asking for more.

Here are a few suggestions for your party menu:

gbh007/ThinkStock
loading...

Wings

nito100/ThinkStock
loading...

Rocky Mountain Oysters (taste like chicken)

Canva
loading...

Pigs In A Blanket

/ThinkStock
loading...

Tator Tots and Beer Cheese Dip

VeselovaElena/ThinkStock
loading...

Honeybaked Ham

razmarinka /ThinkStock
loading...

Meatballs

DariiaBelkina /ThinkStock
loading...

Deviled Eggs

AnastasiaNurullina /ThinkStock
loading...

Pulled Pork

bhofack2 /ThinkStock
loading...

Chili

bhofack2 /ThinkStock
loading...

Anything wrapped in bacon

Does anyone make homemade potato skins?

Filed Under: NFL playoff games, NFL Wild Card, party food, Super Bowl food, Super Bowl party
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top