Take Your Super Bowl Party Menu for a Test-Drive This Weekend
Attention food nerds! This weekend is wall-to-wall football and there is no better time than to prepare for the biggest game of the year.
No reason to wait another month for those mouthwatering small-plate delights. Some were a hit last year, and a few new ones could make the buffet table this year.
You have six NFL playoff games in front of you and your guests will need energy.
I wouldn't worry about the presentation. Just make sure there is enough. If your newest concoction is a hit, the best compliment from your guests will be them asking for more.
Here are a few suggestions for your party menu:
Wings
Rocky Mountain Oysters (taste like chicken)
Pigs In A Blanket
Tator Tots and Beer Cheese Dip
Honeybaked Ham
Meatballs
Deviled Eggs
Pulled Pork
Chili
Anything wrapped in bacon
Does anyone make homemade potato skins?