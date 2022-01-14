Take Your Super Bowl Party Menu for a Test-Drive This Weekend

Attention food nerds! This weekend is wall-to-wall football and there is no better time than to prepare for the biggest game of the year.

No reason to wait another month for those mouthwatering small-plate delights. Some were a hit last year, and a few new ones could make the buffet table this year.

You have six NFL playoff games in front of you and your guests will need energy.

I wouldn't worry about the presentation. Just make sure there is enough. If your newest concoction is a hit, the best compliment from your guests will be them asking for more.

Here are a few suggestions for your party menu:

Wings

Rocky Mountain Oysters (taste like chicken)

Pigs In A Blanket

Tator Tots and Beer Cheese Dip

Honeybaked Ham

Meatballs

Deviled Eggs

Pulled Pork

Chili

Anything wrapped in bacon

Does anyone make homemade potato skins?