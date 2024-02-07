Sad! When Your Super Bowl Party Food Comes From the Microwave
First of all before we go any further, MENTAL SLAP! Ask yourself, "How long have you had to prepare for the biggest game of the year?"
Insert another MENTAL SLAP here.
Not everyone has the time to prepare a huge spread of eats for their party. I get that. But, if you haven't asked your guests to contribute, or if those guests share the same taste as you do, then this won't be such a difficult task.
Let's turn back the calendar to Super Bowl 50 in 2016. We had the Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Cam Newton is bested by Peyton Manning and Denver wins 24-10.
The biggest looser was your party guests who still complain about your obsession with the microwave.
Too much stock was put into the shopping list for a trio calling themselves the Extra Mustard Staff reportedly from SI.com.
Their best picks included eleven items. All zapped into and out of the microwave.
Want to get by on the cheap for your Super Bowl party? Here's your shopping list:
Stouffer’s French Bread Pizzas
Bagel Bites
Pizza Rolls
Texas Toast
Mozzarella Sticks
Spring Rolls
Microwave Corndogs/Bagel Dogs/Pretzel Dogs
Microwave Nachos
Frozen Ravioli
Guacamole Pouches
Bonus: Hot dogs wrapped in a paper towel and microwaved
Sorry, not enough free beer that will get me to eat, let alone buy any of those.
