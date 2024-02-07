Sad! When Your Super Bowl Party Food Comes From the Microwave

Get our free mobile app

First of all before we go any further, MENTAL SLAP! Ask yourself, "How long have you had to prepare for the biggest game of the year?"

Insert another MENTAL SLAP here.

Canva Canva loading...

Not everyone has the time to prepare a huge spread of eats for their party. I get that. But, if you haven't asked your guests to contribute, or if those guests share the same taste as you do, then this won't be such a difficult task.

Let's turn back the calendar to Super Bowl 50 in 2016. We had the Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Cam Newton is bested by Peyton Manning and Denver wins 24-10.

Super Bowl 50 Preview Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images loading...

The biggest looser was your party guests who still complain about your obsession with the microwave.

Too much stock was put into the shopping list for a trio calling themselves the Extra Mustard Staff reportedly from SI.com.

Their best picks included eleven items. All zapped into and out of the microwave.

Want to get by on the cheap for your Super Bowl party? Here's your shopping list:

Stouffer’s French Bread Pizzas

Canva Canva loading...

Bagel Bites

Canva Canva loading...

Pizza Rolls

Canva Canva loading...

Texas Toast

Canva Canva loading...

Mozzarella Sticks

Canva Canva loading...

Spring Rolls

Canva Canva loading...

Microwave Corndogs/Bagel Dogs/Pretzel Dogs

Canva Canva loading...

Microwave Nachos

Canva Canva loading...

Frozen Ravioli

Canva Canva loading...

Guacamole Pouches

Canva Canva loading...

Bonus: Hot dogs wrapped in a paper towel and microwaved

Canva Canva loading...

Sorry, not enough free beer that will get me to eat, let alone buy any of those.

Ways To Up Your Grilling Game A variety of tips and suggestions to improve your results with backyard grilling or cooking in general. Some of these are new ideas, some might be reminders of old-knowledge - but they're all good things to keep in mind when barbecuing. Gallery Credit: Steve Tanko

Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas

15 Super Bowl Party Wings Here are 15 wing suggestions to make your Super Bowl Party a touchdown. Links to recipes are included. Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts