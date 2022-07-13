‘Supercooling’ Your Home: Brilliant or Bonkers? You Make the Call

'Supercooling' Your Home: Brilliant or Bonkers? You Make the Call

Almost as soon as the first mass-produced air conditioning systems were invented in the early 1900s, the ongoing debate about what the 'perfect' temperature setting is started.

More than 120 years later we still don't have the answer.

Recently the U.S. Department of Energy weighed in, recommending that 78 degrees was the optimum setting to keep your home both comfortable and energy efficient during the dog days of summer.

That number will likely trigger some pretty strong feelings in households across the country with some arguing the number is too high while others will consider it a 'good start'.

But if you think that suggestion is a bit out there, it's got nothing on 'supercooling'.

LifeHacker.com is pushing this theory that is about as extreme as it gets, but they swear by it.

They say 'supercooling' (or 'pre-cooling as they also call it) will not only beat the heat at your place, they claim it will save you money in the long run because your system will actually not need to work as hard.

Here's their pitch:

'The idea is to run your HVAC system at its highest settings at night when it is coolest outside and the sun isn’t baking your home.

Try to get the house down to a really low temperature—about 60 degrees, if you can manage it. As the sun comes up and outside temperatures rise, your house is nice and cold—and will stay that way for a long time, allowing you to put your HVAC system into low mode.

During the day, set your thermostat to the highest point you find comfortable—say, 74 degrees. It will take your house a long time to warm up to that point if you take a few steps and your HVAC may not run at all.'

You read that right - 60 degrees!

There's no doubt the house will be cooler using this method and yes it may actually save money on my cooling bills in the long run.

But my biggest question is will this generate enough savings to pay for a good divorce lawyer, because if I EVER set the thermostat in my house to anything approaching 60 degrees I'm going to need one!

