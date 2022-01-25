Suspect Arrested in Weekend Sioux Falls Stabbing

Contributing Authors:
Dakota News Now

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man outside of a bar in downtown Sioux Falls.

According to Dakota News Now, 24-year-old Benjamin Fernandez was arrested in the early morning hours of January 23 after an incident that took place near the intersection of South 1st Avenue and West 13th Street.

Witnesses heard some sort of a ruckus going on outside and when they went outside to see what was going on they discovered a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and cuts on his head, neck, shoulder, and arms. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Shortly after the incident, police found Fernandez a short distance away from the scene and arrested him. He was charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation is still ongoing as to why the victim was stabbed. Since he was intoxicated at the time it was difficult to gain much detail.

