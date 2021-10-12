Take Your Spooks Trick or Treating At Lake Lorraine Sioux Falls

Halloween around Sioux Falls means lots of great Trick-or-Treating options. And this year once again the Lake Lorraine businesses are putting on a fun, safe, and FREE Halloween Trick-or-Treat event for kids of all ages!

Kids are encouraged to put on their costumes and take an easy jaunt along the Lake Walk while you trick-or-treat, see some of your favorite characters, take photos and enjoy time outside.

The Lake Lorraine Halloween event is Saturday, Oct 23 from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Get our free mobile app

The segment of the path being used for trick-or-treating is approximately one-third of a mile long.

Enter the Lake Walk from the north. You will head south and trick-or-treat, exiting the Lake Walk near the Westlake Office Building and along the south end of the Carsforsale.com parking lot.

There are no busy streets to cross and it’s an easy walk with strollers or wagons.

Lake Lorraine Sioux Falls Google Maps

Halloween Fast Fact! ... Did You Know Trick-or-Treating has been around for hundreds of years? The practice has existed since the middle ages, 500 - 1400 AD. It began in Scotland and Irland and was originally known as "guising". Kids dressed up in costumes and went door-to-door looking for food or money in exchange for songs, poems or other "tricks" they performed.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.