Tanks a Lot: Thieves Begin Targeting Cars For Gas

Ouch! Car and truck owners are feeling the pinch at the pump amid sharply rising gas prices.

According to GasBuddy, South Dakota drivers are in the $3.89 - $4.05 range for a gallon of unleaded gasoline. While that is expensive, it's not as bad as some large coastal cities where it's running $6.50 per gallon!

Until America can find a way to ease the demand of imported foreign oil (we're looking at you, pipeline) or until more reserves are opened, the cost may remain high for summer travel.

