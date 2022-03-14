Your ‘Uber’ Ride in Sioux Falls Will Cost More Starting Wednesday

Here comes yet another aspect of the pain we are all feeling at the pump right now.

Starting (March 16), the next time you call Uber for a ride here in Sioux Falls be prepared to have it cost more.

The San Francisco-based company dropped that news on the nation on Friday.

As Dakota News Now reports, starting on Wednesday, Uber will be instituting a new fuel fee surcharge to help offset the costs for their ride-hail and delivery drivers.

The hits just keep on coming!

Uber says the new surcharge will be a temporary one, hopefully lasting for no longer than 60 days. They plan to reassess the situation after that time.

How much more should we expect to pay?

According to Dakota News Now, the surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order.

The company says the surcharges will be based on average trip lengths and the cost of gasoline in each state. The extra fees will go directly to Uber drivers to help offset the additional fuel costs they are experiencing right now. A move like this was bound to be inevitable, as rideshare companies have been losing drivers as of late due to increased fuel costs.

Russia's war in Ukraine has further intensified rising gas prices here in the U.S. that had already been going up for several months prior to the start of the conflict.

Dakota News Now says, there is still no word from Uber's primary competitor, Lyft, if they too plan to follow suit and institute a surcharge of their own.

Source: Dakota News Now

