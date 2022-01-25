Sioux Falls Lyft Driver Unleashes Racial Slurs on Passenger

Maybe it's just me, but when you call for a Lyft driver, the last thing that crosses your mind is you're going to get into some kind of verbal disagreement with the person responsible for getting you to your destination.

But that is exactly what happened to Sioux Falls man De’Andre Andrews when he called Lyft for a ride on Tuesday (January 18).

Dakota News Now is reporting that after Andrews hopped into the Lyft, the driver of the vehicle asked him for directions to his destination and their conversation went south a short time after that.

According to Andrews, the driver began to shout racial slurs at him. Once he pulled into the parking lot of Lincoln High School, Andrews began to record their verbal assault on video.

Andrews told Dakota News Now the driver said, "Black people on welfare, we steal and all this other stuff and I was just like, why did you accept my ride then if you don’t like black people?”

The driver of the Lyft vehicle eventually called the police. Officers arrived on the scene and began to ask questions as to how the verbal altercation started. Andrews told Dakota News Now, both police officers were very respectful and helpful throughout the entire investigation of the incident.

In the end, there were no charges filed against the Lyft driver. But calling the police in a situation like that was definitely the right thing to do according to Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Clemens said, "We encourage people, if they experience something like that, to call the police and we can certainly look into things."

Andrews is originally from Oakland but has lived for the past 21 years here in Sioux Falls. He told Dakota News Now, "South Dakota’s a great place to live and raise kids, it’s just you’re going to have a few sour grapes here and there."

Dakota News Now reports a Lyft Spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the (January 18) Sioux Falls incident:

“The behavior shown in the video is unacceptable. There is no place for discrimination or harassment of any kind on the platform. We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and have reached out to the rider to offer our support.”

Source: Dakota News Now

