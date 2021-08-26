Peloton Recalls Treadmills over Injuries, Faulty Touchscreens

One of the leading makers of exercise equipment is asking customers to return one of their products.

According to Consumer ReportsPeloton is advising customers to stop using their Tread+ and Tread treadmills after a number of product-related injuries have been reported

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been more than 70 reports of injuries to adults, children, and pets, plus reports of objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

When the issues first came to light in May of this year, Peloton initially refused to recall the treadmills, a decision that the company's CEO John Foley later said was 'a mistake'.

Peloton now says the Tread’s touchscreen can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to consumers.

They are advising consumers to immediately stop using the treadmills and contact the company for a full refund.

The Peloton Tread+ (previously called the Peloton Tread) has been on the market since 2018. A smaller treadmill, also called the Peloton Tread, was slated to go on sale May 27, with 1,000 units already sold in the U.S. as part of a friends-and-family presale.

Contact Peloton for more information at 866-679-9129.

