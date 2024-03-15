Will Lyft, Uber Drivers Leave Minneapolis May 1?
Finding a rideshare in Minneapolis could be more challenging in the coming weeks as the Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to override a mayoral veto, and require that Lyft and Uber driver wages increase to the equivalent of the local minimum wage of $15.57 an hour. The bill passed by a 10-3 vote.
Minneapolis City Council Measure
The measure requires ride-hailing companies to pay drivers at least $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute for the time spent transporting a rider — or $5 per ride, whichever is greater, excluding tips — all within the city limits.
Speaking to Council Member Robin Wonsley, the chief author of the ordinance, Sahan Journal writes of her description of the rideshare struggle as a “David versus Goliath” affair.
“Today’s vote demonstrated that all of this was just a question of political will. I’m so proud to have worked with these drivers every step of the way to make today’s victory a reality,” Wonsley said.
Lyft And Uber vs Texas
The Minnesota situation isn't unprecedented. Austin, Texas passed similar laws followed by Lyft and Uber driver service came to a halt. It wasn't until a year later they were back after state leaders created a statewide standard that rendered the Austin ordinance meaningless, according to the Star Tribune.
READ MORE: Cousins Out, But Harrison Smith Returns to the MN Vikings
For those of you planning your trip to the Twin Cities, keep your Uber and Lyft apps updated.
It's a Minnesota Bucket List! 50 Things You Must Do and See in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams
24 Things Minnesotans Have to Explain to Out-of-Towners
Gallery Credit: Carly Ross
Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state
Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein