Will Lyft, Uber Drivers Leave Minneapolis May 1?

Finding a rideshare in Minneapolis could be more challenging in the coming weeks as the Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to override a mayoral veto, and require that Lyft and Uber driver wages increase to the equivalent of the local minimum wage of $15.57 an hour. The bill passed by a 10-3 vote.


Rideshare drivers have battled the minimum wage issue for over two years.

Minneapolis City Council Measure

The measure requires ride-hailing companies to pay drivers at least $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute for the time spent transporting a rider — or $5 per ride, whichever is greater, excluding tips — all within the city limits. 

 

 

Speaking to Council Member Robin Wonsley, the chief author of the ordinance, Sahan Journal writes of her description of the rideshare struggle as a “David versus Goliath” affair.

“Today’s vote demonstrated that all of this was just a question of political will. I’m so proud to have worked with these drivers every step of the way to make today’s victory a reality,” Wonsley said.


Lyft And Uber vs Texas

The Minnesota situation isn't unprecedented. Austin, Texas passed similar laws followed by Lyft and Uber driver service came to a halt. It wasn't until a year later they were back after state leaders created a statewide standard that rendered the Austin ordinance meaningless, according to the Star Tribune.

For those of you planning your trip to the Twin Cities, keep your Uber and Lyft apps updated.

