Your Next Lyft Ride Could Be in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Ridesharing services provide a great alternative to getting where you're going when taking a taxi, public transportation, or your own vehicle isn't an option.

A lot of us have taken advantage of this service, but rarely is your experience memorable, unless you encounter an issue along the way.

Well, all of that is about to change for a few lucky Lyft customers.

The ridesharing company has teamed up with the folks at Oscar Mayer for the chance to take a spin in one of the most famous vehicles on the road in America - the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Now through Friday (August 27), Lyft users in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta will not only get a chance to book a trip in the iconic vehicle, but they'll also get to do it absolutely free.

Riders who request a Lyft XL may get the shock of their lives when one of Oscar Mayer's 'Hotdoggers' — the official name of the Wienermobile drivers — show up in a 27-foot hot dog on wheels instead.

This is the first time the nation's fleet of six wienermobiles has teamed up with a ridesharing company. Two years ago, Oscar Mayer partnered with Airbnb to people a chance to spend the night in a wienermobile.

