You Could Be an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Driver!

"Oh I wish I were a Wienermobile Driver, that is what I really want to be, cuz if I were an Oscar Mayer driver, everyone would be in love with me!"

Okay, it's entirely possible that I may have altered the lyrics of that very famous commercial's lyrics for my own purposes. But honestly, who wouldn't want to get behind the wheel of a giant wiener in a bun that you can drive down the highway?!

We had the honor of meeting two of the most delightful Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drivers a couple of years ago. "Mayochup" Molly and "Saucy" Spence loved their jobs as "Hotdoggers", or drivers, of one of the 6 Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles in the U.S.

They were very "frank" with us though, they hear a lot of bad puns and they don't really "relish" that! They do enjoy getting to "meat" new people every day, though, and see some beautiful parts of the country.

So what does it take to be a Wienermobile driver? Well, to even be able to apply, you must be a college senior who is close to graduation. Recruiters and current Hotdoggers visit college campuses throughout the year looking for future drivers. Around 2,000 people apply every year.

Thirty candidates are chosen for interviews at Oscar Mayer headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, and twelve people are chosen. Over 300 people have been Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers.

According to "Saucy Spence", the lucky chosen Hotdoggers "attend a two-week "Hot Dog High" where they receive a gigantic binder with a ton of information". They learn how to deal with the public, the media, any protests they might encounter (I know, hard to believe, but not everyone loves hot dogs), what kind of behavior they're expected to exhibit when not on the job and so much more!

Spence also said they spend a lot of time "practicing with cones while driving the Wienermobile. Backing up, weaving through them, parking- -the basics."

If you would like to apply, you need to get it done soon. The deadline to apply is Sunday, January 31.

Happy Hotdoggin'!

