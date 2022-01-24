Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Lays Waste To Unruly Fan Video

Former Minnesota Viking Stefon Diggs now a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills made the play of the game on Sunday.

But you didn't get to see it on TV. Here's the video of Diggs tackling an idiot fan who ran out onto the field during Sunday's Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs football game.

In the video, you can see the, probably drunk, Kansas City Chiefs fan running across the field making a beeline for the football laying on the field.

But before the dude can get to the football Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs comes from out of nowhere and shoulder tackles the idiot.

This might have been one of the best tackles of the whole game.

And then before the fool could get up, a security guy jumps on top of the dude and puts a chokehold on him.

The dude did his on-field sprint during a particularly tense time of the 4th quarter of the game.

The Bills were behind to the Chiefs 26 to 21 at the time. The Chiefs went on to win in overtime 42 to 36.

The Kansas City Chief survived the playoff game and will go on to play the Cincinnati Bangles Sunday afternoon, 3 pm on CBS.

There is no word on what penalty the on-field sprinter will receive, but I'm sure he woke up sore this morning.