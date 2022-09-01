Wanna Save 40 Cents a Gallon on Gas from 4 to 7 PM September 1st?

The Gas Gods have answered our prayers!

With gas prices still sky high at the moment, this little tidbit of news couldn't have come at a better time.

From 4 to 7 PM today (September 1), participating Circle K Stores are celebrating "Circle K Fuel Celebration Day" by allowing us to save 40 cents on every gallon of gas we buy.

That's right, the Circle K Stores just became your new gas buddy for the day by dropping the price of fuel by 40 cents per gallon from 4 PM to 7 PM today only!

The 40-cent per gallon discount is being offered in certain states in accordance with applicable law.

Here in Sioux Falls, there are nine different Circle K Stores at this time. Find the one nearest to you here.

Along with the drop in fuel, Circle K is celebrating "Circle K Fuel Celebration Day" by lowering the prices on a bunch of tasty snacks too! I mean, who doesn't grab a few snacks every time they fill up on gas, right?

Participating Circle K locations will be running special deals on in-store snack items throughout the month of September.

Remember, the fuel deal is good only from 4 PM to 7 PM on Thursday (September 1) at every participating Circle K Fuel location.

See you in line!