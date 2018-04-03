Tee Times and Groups Set for Masters

The Masters is one of the most exciting sporting events all year and with Tiger Woods playing good golf once again, this year will be as exciting as ever.

On Tuesday, the groups and tee times were released and there are some very interesting pairing for this year's Masters in Augusta, GA.

Tiger Woods will play the first two rounds with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood and will tee off Thursday at 9:42am CT.

Some of the other notable groups include Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar at 12:27pm CT and world #1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Rafael Cabrera Bello.

The festivities will start as they normally do with the ceremonial tee shots from Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player but still don't seem normal to me with out Arnold Palmer who passed away prior to last years Masters.

Here is a list of the complete tee times and groups for the 2018 Masters Tournament.