Terrell Owens on Donovan McNabb: “I’d Knock Him Out”

The year was 2004 and the Eagles were Super Bowl-bound.

Led by the combination of quarterback Donovan McNabb and wide receiver Terrell Owens, the team landed in the Super Bowl, losing to the New England Patriots. That season McNabb had one of his best seasons of his NFL career, throwing for 3,875 yards, threw 31 touchdown passes, ran for three more, and had only eight interceptions. Owens also had one of his best seasons, catching 77 passes for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in only 14 games before he sustained a severely sprained ankle and a fractured fibula causing him to miss two of the team's playoff games.

He returned for the Super Bowl and had a heroic effort with nine receptions for 122 yards in the loss.

It seemed the duo was destined to finally lead the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl win, playing together. However, things quickly went south and the two would only play seven more games together before Owens was suspended and McNabb was injured.

Owens would never play for the Eagles again.

Now Owens says he would like to fight McNabb in a celebrity boxing match, telling Shannon Sharpe a story about a time he was asked about who he would like to fight in a celebrity boxing match, responding, Donovan McNabb.

“I’m dead serious Shannon, I’d knock him out."

"I'd knock Chunky soup from him, from 2004!"

So Eagles fans would you pay to actually watch Owens and McNabb fight? Who would win the fight?

Celebrity boxing seems to be becoming more and more popular, but I don't expect to see these two settle their score in the ring.

