Son of Former Viking Holds Offers from Minnesota and Iowa State

Just in case you were in the mood to feel old today, one recent former Viking has a son that is drawing significant college football recruiting interest.

Donovan McNabb Jr. is a member of the 2027 recruiting class, and already has several big-time college football programs coming calling.

Those programs include Minnesota and Iowa State, who have recently offered the young playmaker.

Per Alec Busse on Twitter:

Both the Cyclones and Gophers have been aggressive and successful of late in recruiting, and McNabb could perhaps be another rising star of the future.

Although currently unranked, it appears that he will be heavily sought after, as he already has at least five interested schools and is still a few years away from college ball.

