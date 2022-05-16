McCaffrey to Replace McNabb at Legends Events in Sioux Falls

The 2022 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids events and banquet is right around the corner and there is a change to the list of sports celebrities that will be attending.

NFL great and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey will replace former NFL QB Donovan McNabb who was unable to make the events after being initially on the list of celebs.

Get our free mobile app

McCaffrey won multiple Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos catching passes from Hall of Famer John Elway and won a Super Bowl earlier in his career with the 49ers.

He joins a list that includes former NHL star Jeremy Roenick, former WNBA star Tamika Catchings as well as former Minnesota Twins great Bert Blyleven.

The Hy-Vee Sanford Legends for Kids events include a banquet, golf tournament, and numerous FREE kids camps.

This year is looking to be another record-setting year for raising money to help youth activities throughout the Sioux Empire.

For more information on the entire week of events, registration for the FREE kids camps as well as information on the banquet, you can visit the organization's website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS